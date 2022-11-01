Jim Cornette slams AEW for diminishing former WWE Tag Team Champions' credibility

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette expressed his disapproval of AEW's treatment of former WWE Tag Team Champions FTR, especially in terms of credibility.

The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are the reigning ROH, IWGP, and AAA World Tag Team Champions. However, FTR's appearances inside the ring have been sporadic when it comes to AEW. Harwood has wrestled in singles matches, and the tag team has performed alongside Wardlow. But the two men seem to have not been involved in a tag team feud for a while.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE personality spoke about FTR and their recent run in All Elite Wrestling. Cornette opined that after plans for the duo to win the AEW Tag Team Titles from The Young Bucks, their credibility has diminished ever since.

"Not only were FTR derailed the planned dropping of the AEW tag team title to them was cancelled in favor of the kids [The Young Bucks] being able to play without the parents around, FTR has been diminished. They still hold every other tag team title in the world but of course, that doesn't mean anything."

Jim Cornette added that having three tag team title belts in other promotions didn't mean anything unless they had the tag team gold of their primary promotion.

Here in the United States of America, it means nothing that they're carrying the Ring of Honor belts or the AAA belts or the goddamn New Japan belts. Unless they have the real belts, the AEW belts that are the primary tag team title for this company in this program, that would have made the other three mean something in addition," Cornette said. [0:24 - 1:08]

Meanwhile, FTR will defend their IWGP Tag Team Championship at NJPW's Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan, on November 5 against The United Empire.

Jim Cornette felt FTR was diminished due to top AEW tag team

During the same episode, Jim Cornette believes that the reason for FTR's credibility in AEW falling off was because of The Young Bucks.

He stated that Matt and Nick Jackson think they're the greatest tag team and have diminished FTR's run.

"They've been diminished because they were a threat to the two children [The Young Bucks] that think that they're the greatest tag team in the world because a senile resident of Campbell by the Sea, California has told them that because they spoke nice to him," Cornette added. [1:46 - 2:01]

Last week on Dynamite, FTR lost to Swerve in Our Glory for the right to become number one contender for the tag team titles. The match was their first in the promotion since October 7 at Battle of the Belts where they defended their ROH Tag Team Titles.

