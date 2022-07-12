"I didn't think this was gonna be embarrassing" - Jim Cornette slams AEW while discussing criticism directed towards WWE legend

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about WWE legend Jim Ross being criticized in AEW.

A change in the structure of commentary has been put into effect lately, with Jim Ross only being present for the last hour of Dynamite. Coupled with that, the veteran announcer has also received backlash for fumbling lines and making mistakes with wrestler names during the show.

While Jim Ross has been a staple name in WWE, his time in AEW may not be what he had envisioned, according to Cornette.

In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, he spoke about his interaction with the veteran announcer back in 2019, just weeks before AEW's first show.

"He was optimistic. He was happy with his money, but no he was optimistic. He loves to announce, but he was legitimately like 'Wonder! It's gonna be a new show!' blah blah blah, he was somewhat looking forward to it. And I've got to think that with what he has had to be out there and see and actually had to call or sometimes try to just ignore, it has got to have gotten to him to where he is like 'F*ck, I thought they were serious, I thought this was gonna go somewhere. I didn't think this was gonna be embarrasing." ( 1:27 - 2:07)

You can check out the video here:

Jim Ross is still one of the most experienced personalities in the pro-wrestling scene. It remains to be seen how he handles the situation from this point on in AEW.

The WWE legend recently criticised one aspect of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view

While the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event was well-received, AEW announcer Jim Ross pointed out a flaw in the program.

Speaking on an episode of Grilling JR, the WWE legend stated that the show was somewhat longer than usual.

“I thought that [Forbidden Door] was exceptional,” Ross said. “It was long, that was maybe a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off and that, to me, is where it starts and ends." (H/T WrestlingInc)

While the WWE legend has a point, it apparently did not affect too many people as the show was still a massive success.

