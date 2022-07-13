"I blame all of them" - Jim Cornette slams AEW for a confusing finish to recent match on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has taken a dig at the AEW production team for the confusing finish to a match on last week's Dynamite.

On AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed teamed up with The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) to take on Fuego del Sol, Bear Country & Leon Ruffin. Throughout the match, the Acclaimed and the Gunns failed to act as a tag team and the match had a puzzling end. Austin Gunn tagged himself in a confusing manner to steal the victory from Max Caster after the latter had hit a Mic drop on the opponent.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the 60-year-old did not hold back in slamming the booking of the contest. According to him, if the announcers had not clarified Austin's tag, the finish would not have been properly explained. It was very confusing for viewers to understand. Here's what Cornette said:

"So they have a two-minute match. Caster goes up to the top rope. Austin Gunn tagged Max Caster's foot while Caster was standing on the top rope. I blame all of them. I blame the company and I blame the agent, whoever produced that f**king fiasco because they had obviously told the announcers the finish that Austoin is going to force a tag to Caster and steal his victory. But they did not tell them exactly how so when they saw Tazz had to say 'That looked like a tag' and Jim Ross actually had to say 'Well that looks like a tag to me' because elsewise the finish would have been inexplicable." (1:06 onwards)

Billy Gunn betrayed the Acclaimed after the match on AEW Dynamite

The segment on AEW following the end of the match saw Billy Gunn turn on the Acclaimed and take his own son's side.

The argument between Gunn's sons and the Acclaimed started after Anthony Bowens accidentally hit Austin Gunn. Billy interrupted the proceedings to separate the two teams but surprisingly turned around to lay Caster out. The former WWE star then moved on to hit the Fameasser on Bowens as he tried to beg off the 58-year-old.

The segment clearly proved that Billy Gunn will support his sons no matter what the situation is. It is also not clear that the two AEW teams are not in alliance and we could see some interesting battles between them in the near future.

