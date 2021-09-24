“It's ludicrous”- Jim Cornette slams AEW for mishandling former WWE Champion

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has slammed AEW for mishandling WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Recently, Henry was pulled off from the AEW commentary team.

AEW recently signed WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for numerous backstage roles. Henry joined the AEW Rampage commentary team, having a good few weeks at the table. But in a recent episode of AEW Rampage, Henry was replaced by Ricky Starks as a permanent change. It looks like Mark will be one of the announcers of the show.

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast. The former WCW color commentator slammed AEW for the way they have been handling Mark Henry. He also criticized the brand for having so many announcers:

" I'm going to disagree with them pulling him off commentary if they just signed him to be an announcer and announced he was gonna announce and then I guess they announced that he is not going to announce. Give him a playguide and let him learn to do color. Don't have four men announce booths.... It's ludicrous…. They need more TV shows just for the amount of announcers they have got," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette praised Adam Cole's performance in his in-ring debut

It's not like Jim Cornette only speaks to criticize AEW, as he recently praised Adam Cole's in-ring debut on Dynamite. Cornette was pleased with the way Frankie Kazarian and Adam Cole sold the match to the crowd with their moves.

Mark Henry is a legend in the wrestling industry, hence it makes sense for Jim Cornette to go after AEW for Henry's recent treatment. It looks like Mark will be doing more backstage interviews for the foreseeable future at AEW.

