"There were other choices that people would have accepted"- Jim Cornette slams AEW for putting major title on 30-year-old star 

Jim Cornette was never a fan of AEW's decision to put the coveted World Championship around "Hangman" Adam Page's waist. The wrestling veteran has again voiced the same belief while lashing out at the company for its poor booking.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has enjoyed a considerable reign with the world title since he throned Kenny Omega at Full Gear last year. Page's title defenses against top names like Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole have helped him reach a new level of stardom early on in his career.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former wrestling manager criticized the company for dragging out Page's feud with Omega. Cornette also shared his belief that either CM Punk, Danielson, or Cole could have been a more believable world champion than Page at the time:

"We knew this was gonna happen because they again botched the booking for years, and the tag team with twinkle toes [Kenny Omega] and the Dark Order and the whole nine yards, we'd gone over that ad nauseam," said Cornette. "But then when we realized that my god, they literally are gonna pull the trigger on this and make him [Hangman Page] the world champion, despite all common sense and reasoning to the contrary, when Punk came in, and Danielson came in, we thought Cole was gonna be a big deal. Now he's a nonentity. But there were other choices that people would have accepted and would have come off like world champions instead of unconfident Intercontinental Champion." (3:46 onwards)

"Hangman" Adam Page recently suffered a disappointing defeat on AEW Dynamite

On the St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite last week, Adam Cole teamed up with reDRagon to defeat Hangman Page and Jurassic Express in a trios match.

The Panama City Playboy made it clear that his feud with The Cowboy is far from over. It's almost a foregone conclusion that he will aim to clinch another shot at Page's AEW World Championship at some point soon.

Whether Cole receives his potential title opportunity before Double or Nothing, which is still two months away, remains to be seen.

