"We don't need to pay for that"- Jim Cornette slams AEW for ruining major Full Gear match

Jim Cornette believes AEW made one of the major matches on the Full Gear card redundant with an angle it booked this past week on AEW Dynamite.

On last Wednesday's show, Jungle Boy made his return to AEW after he suffered a vicious attack a few weeks ago. The Jurassic Express and Christian Cage proceeded to inflict a violent beatdown on the SuperKliq (the Young Bucks and Adam Cole.) In one highlight, Cage blasted Cole with a brutal Con-Chair-To.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager described how he was dissatisfied with the segment. He argued that the outcome of the babyfaces getting their revenge should have been saved for the pay-per-view.

"[They did] the stupid con-chair-to, they chokeslam a guy on top of Adam Cole, then they choke him out unconscious," said Cornette. "Then Christian puts a chair underneath Adam Cole's head while he's laying there face down takes another chair. It hits the chair that Adam Cole's head is on. Trying to give us the impression that he just caved Adam Cole's skull in."

"But the problem with that is...what they just did was phony..." Cornette continued. "And this is before the pay-per-view. Boy howdy, all the heat that the [Young Bucks] and Adam Cole had that we wanted to see the babyfaces get even, well we don't need to pay for that. We just saw it."

Cornette also criticized the Con-Chair-To itself by noting that it looked like Cole let Christian hit him, so it looked "phony."

The SuperKliq's match with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage at AEW Full Gear will have a stipulation

Following the attack on the SuperKliq on AEW Dynamite, the broadcast team confirmed that the two groups will collide at Full Gear in a Falls Count Anywhere six-man tag team match.

This clash will be the second time the two teams have faced. Their first meeting came at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, where the SuperKliq emerged victorious. With the stipulation in place, it won't be easy for them to pick up a second win over their renowned opponents.

What do you think about Cornette's comments? Sound off below.

