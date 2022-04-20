"These guys have no luck" - WWE veteran slams how AEW has booked Samoa Joe and jay lethal

Jim Cornette recently slammed the match between Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar took on the Japanese veteran with the ROH TV Championship on the line. The match involved a lot of back and forth between the two wrestlers, with the Samoan Submission Mission ultimately picking up the win and the title.

Post-match, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt revealed their present to Samoa Joe, who turned out to be Satnam Singh. The trio then proceeded to beat down the newly crowned champion, ending the segment.

Legendary Wrestling Manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the match on The Jim Cornette Experience, speaking about how Samoa Joe and Jay Lethal are not being booked properly by AEW:

"These guys have no luck. They're either in a place Samoa Joe, Jay lethal, FTR they're either a place where people that they work for don't respect them and they can't get on tv or the company is not big enough and high profile enough and nobody knows how great they are and they finally get on national tv and some way or another those that are the most deserving get the biggest plate of sh*t. Samoa joe's first ring of honor tv championship defense on national television is against Japanese grandpa Minoru Suzuki." (From 0:12 to 0:45)

Jim Cornette praised AEW for acquiring Pat Buck

WWE backstage producer Pat Buck recently joined AEW, a move that was well received by Jim Cornette.

Via PWINSIDER Pat Buck is now a producer for AEW Via PWINSIDER

Cornette recently spoke on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast about how Buck is someone AEW should have tried to sign right from the company's earliest days. Speaking on the All Elite roster, he stated that Tony Khan should have attempted to build an infrastructure before signing stars like Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Given Pat Buck's extensive experience, Cornette believes that he will have a positive impact on Tony Khan's company.

