"This doesn't make any f*****g sense" - Jim Cornette slams AEW tag team division's booking

AEW is often lauded for having the best tag team division in the wrestling industry. However, Jim Cornette was vehemently against that notion as he slammed the booking of the division and its champions.

Jurassic Express recently defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. While the match had its moments, it also exposed the wrestlers' shortcomings, especially Luchasaurus. Interestingly, the build to the match was more frustrating for Jim Cornette.

In the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express manager slammed the company for booking Dark Order in title spots, while FTR is nowhere near the tag team gold at the moment.

"Jungle Boy and [Luchasaurus] and Christian Cage were in the back speaking or trying to speak when suddenly the Dark Order came in with a challenge. Why are we still looking at the Dark Order? And aren't they babyfaces? Because now, Jungle Boy and [Luchasaurus] are babyfaces and they're the champions, so the babyfaces are challenging the other babyfaces while FTR is wrestling job guys. This doesn't make any f*****g sense whatsoever," Cornette said.

What are the current top five tag teams in AEW?

Alex Reynolds @YTAlexReynolds



Our



It happens tonight on From local talent, to creepy masked background guys, to the number two ranked tag team.Our @AEW journey has been a wild ride. Tonight we prove doubters wrong, and become AEW World Tag Team ChampionsIt happens tonight on #AEWRampage at 10pm on TNT From local talent, to creepy masked background guys, to the number two ranked tag team. Our @AEW journey has been a wild ride. Tonight we prove doubters wrong, and become AEW World Tag Team ChampionsIt happens tonight on #AEWRampage at 10pm on TNT https://t.co/BmEzLMhQqV

AEW has put great emphasis on rankings since its inception. For the world titles, the challengers are determined through a ranking system based on the performer's win-loss records.

Currently, The Acclaimed is the top-ranked tag team in the division. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will face Sting and Darby Allin on the January 19 episode of Dynamite. Alex Reynolds and John Silver are next, albeit they already had their title shot, so they will move to the background for the foreseeable future.

Former tag team champions FTR and Young Bucks come next, while Proud N Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) currently rounds off the top five tag teams in the division. The rankings were reset on January 1, 2022, so we are likely to see some new movement in those rankings over the next few weeks.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you take any quotes from this article, please provide a link to the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Angana Roy