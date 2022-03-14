Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette slams recent AEW Dynamite match

On the recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette reviewed the TNT Championship bout between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky. It was the main event of last week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

It was announced at AEW Revolution that Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. The former tag team champion earned a shot on account of him being undefeated for a year.

Sky defeated Guevara with the help of Dan Lambert, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant to become the new TNT Champion.

Cornette was not happy at all about the way this match was set up, citing that even though they are great athletes, they are not using their minds.

"Here's two guys that are such great athletes and can't get out of their own way to save their lives. It's not the 90% of their athletic ability that comes below the neck, it is the 10% of the mental capacity that is above the neck that is lacking," Cornette said. [0:57-1:15]

He also said that Sammy ruined the momentum of the match by taking a lot of time to set up the table.

Here is what he had to say:

"Sammy, the babyface in this morality play pulls a table out from under the ring and runs Scorpio Sky into the stairs now and ruins any momentum of a match that they were having by taking forever to set up a table." [2:25-2:39]

Scorpio Sky will defend the TNT Championship this week on AEW Dynamite

Scorpio Sky finally won his first singles championship in AEW by beating Sammy Guevara last week on Dynamtie. But the former World Tag Team Champion does not have much time to celebrate as his first title defense is on the horizon.

Sky will defend his newly won TNT Championship this week on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite against Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem earned this opportunity by winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

It remains to be seen how the match will play out as MJF and the Pinnacle will be looking to get their hands on Mr. Mayhem after the latter betrayed his stable. The Pinnacle might cost Wardlow the match to seek revenge.

Can Wardlow dethrone Sky and cut his title reign short? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

