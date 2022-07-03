"What the f---k is going on?" - WWE Legend slams AEW wrestlers' interactions with Tony Khan

Jim Cornette aired his thoughts on the way AEW stars behaved during the Forbidden Door media scrum.

AEW and NJPW combined in their cross-promotional Forbidden Door event last weekend. The night witnessed a variety of talking points such as the debut of Claudio Castagnoli and FTR capturing of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles. The trio of former WWE Superstars joined AEW head booker Tony Khan for the media scrum that followed.

Jim Cornette reviewed the media scrum in an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru. The former Smoky Mountain promoter took major issue with the way the wrestlers behaved, while drawing comparisons to his own era.

"Everybody at these things sounds like a bunch of f------ fans. The boys and the promoters did not talk like this to each other in private or out in public like this in my day. Everybody is thrilled with everything, "oh my god I have music, oh my god I've got an action figure oh my god I'm on the show, I get to wrestle one of my heroes." What the f--- is going on? I'm not knocking FTR either but they're way too f------ happy about the f------- music." (21:29-22:03)

Forbidden Door saw FTR add another huge feather to their cap as they captured the IWGP Tag Titles. The pair entered the event as the reigning AAA and ROH Tag Champs and No.1 ranked in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



ROH World Tag Team Champions

AAA World Tag Team Champions

IWGP Tag Team Champions Make that 7 stars FTRROH World Tag Team ChampionsAAA World Tag Team ChampionsIWGP Tag Team Champions Make that 7 stars FTR ⭐️⭐️ ROH World Tag Team Champions⭐️⭐️ AAA World Tag Team Champions⭐️⭐️⭐️ IWGP Tag Team Champions https://t.co/4zgTe8Rhy7

Jim Cornette took issue with Tony Khan's interaction with AEW debutant Claudio Castagnoli

Cornette also took issue with Tony Khan throughout the media scrum. TK hugged stars such as Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli as they appeared, to which the former manager said:

"He is holding onto people like he's- one of them even said on Twitter like a Make-A-Wish kid gets to meet his hero when he's hugging Claudio" (8:52-9:00)

The WWE Hall of Famer continued his review by stating that he has never seen a wrestling promoter hug his talent the way TK did. He also took issue with Khan and FTR for breaking character and referring to each other and CM Punk by their real names during the interview.

