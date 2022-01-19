"Why are they wrestling a guy who's had three f*****g matches?" - Jim Cornette slams AEW's booking of 5-time WWE Tag Team Champions

Jim Cornette is a vocal fan of former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR. The wrestling legend recently expressed his frustration with the way Tony Khan's promotion is booking the 5-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

FTR has featured in a number of matches on the YouTube shows Dark and Dark: Elevation. The former WWE Tag Team Champions recently emerged victorious over The Lucha Brothers to win the AAA Tag Team Championships.

The pair are set to face Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson on this week's episode of Dynamite. On his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager criticised the booking as he doesn't believe such a well-established tag team should face such inexperienced opposition.

"Apparently, FTR gets to appear on television next week, guess who their opponents are? Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson." said Cornette. ''So now Arn's out there with Brock, Brock appeared once for a two week deal, set it up, have the match and we'd never seen him again. (...) FTR is the best in-ring tag team in the world. Why are they wrestling a guy who's had three f*****g matches and another guy who's not got out of the prelims?"

FTR are one-time AEW tag team champions

FTR vs The Young Bucks was a dream match which finally happened at AEW Full Gear 2020. The former Revival lost their tag titles to the Jackson Brothers, a few months after defeating Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page to win them.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions have feuded with The Lucha Brothers over the last few weeks, and defeated the team to win the AAA Tag Team Championships for the first time in their careers. FTR would definitely seek to challenge Jurassic Express for the AEW titles at some point in 2022.

