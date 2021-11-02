"One of those clown show, pretend wrestlers"- Jim Cornette slams AEW star following match on Dynamite

Jim Cornette is not a fan of AEW star Ethan Page and the wrestling historian made his feelings quite clear when he reviewed All Ego's match against Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite.

The Spanish God and Ethan Page went one-on-one for the TNT Championship last Wednesday. The Inner Circle member came out on top after a decent match that protected Ethan Page as Sammy won via a roll-up.

Jim Cornette spoke on the Jim Cornette Experience and lambasted Ethan Page and stated that the match was similar to many matches in AEW.

"What's not confusing is are they gonna have a different match than they always do and the answer is no. A jump start, immediately they fight to the floor, with a dive, they fought behind the timekeeper's table and used some chairs. [Excalibur] said the bell hasn't even rung but when the jump start happened, I heard a ding ding. They had to bounce each other off the barricade some more and then the ref rang the bell officially and then I got distracted. I like Sammy Guevara. I didn't wanna watch this because I don't care if the other Page reanimates the corpse of Lou Thesz and stretches him in his own stepover toehold crossface. This jack off is one of those clown show, pretend wrestlers. They did a bunch of s**t that they should've sold for a lot longer than they did and then Sammy won," Cornette said.

Jim Cornette believes Cody Rhodes should turn heel in AEW

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Cody Rhodes references the boos and almost using the Pedigree. He says doing that and breaking a rule to challenge for the title would have been too easy. Fans can boo if they want Cody Rhodes references the boos and almost using the Pedigree. He says doing that and breaking a rule to challenge for the title would have been too easy. Fans can boo if they want

Jim Cornette, during the same review, mentioned the Cody Rhodes promo segment. The American Nightmare acknowledged the negative reactions he had been garnering.

Jim Cornette stated that it was time for the inaugural TNT champion to turn heel and gave a roadmap on how he would go about it.

"Him and his social climbing wife, if they backstabbed Arn Anderson and carried him on a stretcher and got into doing something with CM Punk...that would draw pay-per-view money. They might actually have a heel that has legitimate heat instead of one that is cheered out of the building for beating up one of their top babyfaces."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cody Rhodes turning heel would be for the best. He showed his ability at playing a great villain in WWE. With AEW fans already booing him, turning to the dark side could be the boost needed to revive a character that many believe has turned stale in AEW.

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku