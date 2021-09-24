"What more do you want?"- Jim Cornette slams fans criticizing AEW for honoring Owen Hart

AEW announced the annual Owen Hart Tournament and a trophy named "The Owen" for the winner. Jim Cornette recently hit back at the detractors criticizing AEW for this decision.

A certain section of fans believe that AEW is using Owen's legacy to make money. Jim Cornette, one of the most knowledgeable wrestling historians of all time, rightfully slammed those thinking this way:

"They are giving Owen's widow a palatable way to do all the things that fans have wanted, for him to have merchandise and be featured in video games, be recognized, keep his memory alive. Owen Hart Cup, hopefully they won't put it on Jelly Nutella or our little dog pockets for heaven's sake. But she's doing everything that they've wanted, just not with the company responsible for the situation to begin with. As my mother would say, people would complain if you hung them with a brand new rope. What more do you want? You ain't going to get nothing folks, I'm talking about all the people b***hing about this," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette believes AEW is the right company to honor Owen Hart's memory

AEW has developed a reputation for respecting its fans and talent. Throughout Brodie Lee's illness and tragic passing, the promotion's conduct was exemplary, as stated by stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

According to Cornette, Owen's widow, Dr. Martha Hart, rightfully trusts Tony Khan to carry forward Owen Hart's legacy. The former WWE manager believes that Martha is completely justified in distancing herself from WWE and preferring AEW:

Also Read

"You're not gonna get any Owen Hart cause Martha is against it and rightfully so with the WWE, so you are going to get a bunch of Owen Hart with AEW, that's not AEW capitalizing on Owen Hart or however it was phrased, that's AEW, finally there's another promotion with national TV and a reach that is preferable, that'll treat Martha's family more respectably and more responsibly than the WWE did and be able to merchandise the products and put his name out there in front of a whole new audience or the people who liked him so why would anybody be critical about the Hall of Fame, give me a break." Jim Cornette continued. "They are acting like getting in the WWE Hall of Fame is like getting on the last spaceship when the meteor is coming, it's ridiculous. It's still a marketing and merchandising show, it's not gonna make a difference in your overall career whether you are recognized as a great or not because you are going into a company run Hall of Fame," Jim Cornette said.

Do you agree with Cornette? What are your thoughts on "The Owen"? Sound off in the comments section below.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Angana Roy