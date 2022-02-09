"Bring her back in a year" - Jim Cornette slams former AEW Women's Champion booking

Jim Cornette is far from pleased with AEW's booking of Nyla Rose. The wrestling historian had plenty to say about Ruby Soho as well.

Rose was the second-ever AEW Women's Champion after she defeated Riho to win the belt. The Native Beast is one of the most intimidating figures in the AEW women's division, but since losing the title, she has fallen from the main event to a lower position on the card.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express manager expressed his issues with how Tony Khan is booking Ruby Soho and Nyla Rose.

"Nyla Rose versus Ruby Soho. To make up for dropping the ball on Nyla Rose's book two years ago, they're now dropping the ball on Ruby Soho's booking to try to rehabilitate Nyla Rose, even though it's too late. The horse has left the barn. Riho beat Nyla Rose and Nyla Rose beat Ruby Soho so doesn't that mean that Ruby Soho is unable to beat someone in a medically induced coma? Is there any farther down? I'm not happy that she's [Riho] injured. I'm happy that she's not gonna be seen on my television for a while." (00:05-01:04)

"Now, Nyla Rose, the horse has left the barn. Send her somewhere, bring her back in a year, year and a half and focus from that point because it's been over two years. She's been beaten by tiny little minute Japanese schoolgirls. She's been a babyface. She's been a heel. She's had Vickie Guerrero. Vicky's done nothing but screech." (01:04-01:28)

Jim Cornette believes Ruby Soho should have won the AEW TBS Championship Tournament

Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill battled it out on the TBS debut episode of AEW Dynamite. Jade Cargill emerged victorious, but according to Jim Cornette, the former Riott Squad leader should have won.

He believes that the Runaway joined the company on the back of a lot of goodwill from fans. Cornette went on to state that an audible should have been called during the match, calling for Soho to win the title.

Ruby Soho has now lost title matches to both Britt Baker and Jade Cargill for both women's titles. While she is still one of the top babyfaces in the company, she would need to win the big matches to really establish herself as the face of the division.

What do you think of Cornette's comments?

Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please give credit to The Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha