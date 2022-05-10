"It was painful for him to walk" - Former WWE manager blasts Jeff Hardy's performance from last week's AEW Dynamite 

Jim Cornette was left unimpressed with Jeff Hardy's match against Bobby Fish on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Charismatic Enigma and Fish opened the episode with their qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where the former triumphed. Viewers sadly deemed the much-anticipated bout to be a mostly dull and lifeless affair. Moreover, Jeff Hardy and Bobby Fish struggled to keep up the pace, with the match lacking a sense of urgency.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran also expressed his disappointment over the match. Cornette explained that Fish and Hardy came out looking very unimpressive from the bout and that AEW didn't utilize either of the men's strengths.

Furthermore, Jim Cornette wondered how long the former WWE Champion could be wrestling in the same way and remain over and popular with the fans.

"Can anybody look at Bobby Fish in the shape he is and then look at Jeff? It looks painful for him to walk. Let's just say this match did not take advantage of either man's attributes or present them in a positive light. How long can he [Hardy] have matches like these and still be over? Will it hurt some, will it none, will it hurt a lot?" said Cornette. [6:58 - 7:30]

Jeff Hardy will compete against Darby Allin on this week's AEW Dynamite

While his first singles match in All Elite Wrestling left fans underwhelmed, The Charismatic Enigma will be hoping to have a better outing this time around. The veteran performer will collide against Darby Allin on Dynamite this Wednesday night, a clash that many have termed a dream match.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Next Wednesday

I’m excited for Wednesday & I believe it’s possibly the strongest card we’ve ever had on Dynamite Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night!Next Wednesday @AEW returns to New York @UBSArena on Long Island for the 136th Dynamite, kicking off the Owen Hart Tournament.I’m excited for Wednesday & I believe it’s possibly the strongest card we’ve ever had on Dynamite Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night!Next Wednesday @AEW returns to New York @UBSArena on Long Island for the 136th Dynamite, kicking off the Owen Hart Tournament.I’m excited for Wednesday & I believe it’s possibly the strongest card we’ve ever had on Dynamite https://t.co/K5hKsHN0wx

Considering the fact that the winner advances to the second round of the Owen Hart Tournament, Jeff Hardy and Allin could keep aside respect and go out of their way to win the match.

It's worth noting that both performers were aligned until a few weeks ago in AEW, during their rivalry against the Andrade Family Office.

