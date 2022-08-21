"On the verge of a nervous mental breakdown" - Former WWE manager sarcastically trolls Kenny Omega for his speech after AEW Dynamite

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette has taken a dig at Kenny Omega for his speech after this week's AEW Dynamite went off-air.

Omega made his return on this week's show and teamed up with the Young Bucks to defeat La Faccion Ingobernable. With the win, Omega and the Young Bucks have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the inaugural AEW Trios Tournament. However, during his speech, the 38-year-old professed that he could never hate the fans and likened them to a "mischievous cat that poops and pees all over the house."

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran wanted to know exactly what Omega said during his speech that people predicted him to be breaking down mentally soon.

"He was the one who picked up the microphone and wanted to leave the fans to go home happy with some kind of profound raw raw statement[...] I was waiting if we could get the words of the world's greatest wrestling artist to determine why he likened his fans to cat-s*** and why everybody left the building saying that this guy is on the verge of a nervous mental breakdown." (0:10 onwards)

He also went on to slam the way in which Kenny Omega delivered the speech.

"The sing-song delivery is something he does on occasions and it gives him a bigger element of douchebaggery when he has that lilting cadence to his voice. But did somebody kick him in the nuts? Because it seems like his voice has gone up a two or three." (3:22 onwards)

Kenny Omega thanked the fans during his speech after AEW Dynamite

The AEW star made a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after nearly a 300-day absence due to some injuries he was struggling with.

After a fruitful return to Dynamite, Omega took time out to thank the fans for their support. He also opined that it will take time for him to get back to the very top again.

"Am I really gonna be able to come back to AEW and perform at the level of these professional wrestlers? Certainly, it’s gonna take me a while to catch up to these guys. It might be a while before I’m able to challenge for a singles title again. But this very much is a work in progress, and I’m very glad that all of you are joining me on this journey." h/t: Fightful.com

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are now all set to face the winner of the United Empire and Death Triangle in the ongoing Trios World Championship Tournament.

