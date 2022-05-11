"Sixth top rated tag team in the f****** company" – Jim Cornette slams popular AEW tag team after recent promo on Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette unleashed another verbal assault on a beloved AEW talent. This time, it's the current AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, a.k.a. Jurassic Express.

Jurassic Express has held on to the belts since the January 5, 2022 edition of Dynamite, where they defeated The Lucha Brothers for the championships.

Since then, they've made six successful defenses of their titles against the likes of The Acclaimed, The Young Bucks, and reDRagon (twice).

Despite being champions, Cornette slammed Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, stating they are probably only the sixth most important tag team in AEW. Here's what he had to say on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience.

"So Jungle Boy wants to win a belt that’s not real, and if he does he will defend his real belt that he’s got. Again, let’s remind ourselves that the World Tag Team Champions in AEW are the sixth top rated tag team in the f**** company. They’re behind FTR, they’re behind The Young Bucks, they’re behind The Hardys, they’re behind Starks and Hobbs, they’re behind, well, Santana and Ortiz are never a team anymore they just get beat in singles.” (from 3:05:32 to 3:06:08)

Cornette missed out on Private Party, The Dark Order, and the Blackpool Combat Club, all in the AEW top five tag team rankings, where the Jurassic Express currently sits atop as champions.

Will the Jurassic Express add more gold to their ranks this Wednesday?

Despite being a "not real" belt in the eyes of Jim Cornette, the FTW Championship means a lot to Ricky Starks and Team Taz. Starks will aim to prove just that as he defends it against Jungle Boy this Wednesday on Dynamite.

If Starks successfully retains the title, he'll earn an AEW Tag Team Championship shot for himself and Powerhouse Hobbs against Jurassic Express.

However, if Jungle Boy wins the title, it'll be his first singles championship in AEW. He has been unsuccessful in his three previous attempts to win singles gold.

He was unsuccessful against Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin for the TNT Championship and Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

Do you think Jungle Boy will win the FTW Championship? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh