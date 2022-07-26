"Godd*mn Nickelodeon f*king outtake" - Jim Cornette slams recent AEW segment involving former WWE stars

An AEW segment recently came under fire from the former WWE veteran Jim Cornette.

On the last episode of Dynamite, former WWE stars Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee celebrated their first title win in AEW. However, "Smart" Mark Sterling and Tony Nese interrupted the celebration midway through, pushing for the removal of Swerve from the All Elite roster.

The segment became chaotic when rapper Kevin Gates refused to sign Sterling's petition, choosing to instead deck Tony Nese for his manager's insults. Swerve also shoved a cake on Sterling's face, as the latter was trying to revive Nese.

However, Jim Cornette was not pleased with how the segment was booked. Speaking about it on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran expressed his disappointment. Cornette said:

"When you cake somebody that nobody cares about to begin with, then it's just a godd*mn Nickelodeon f*king outtake. You f*cking idiots. If you f*cking put MJF's face in a cake, they would probably remember that years later and it would be on his highlight reel. Coz the people would f*cking love it cause they hate MJF's pomposity and want to see somebody get taken down a peg or two that they really dislike." (3:26 - 4:02)

Strickland will face both Tony Nese and Mark Sterling in a handicap match this week on Dynamite. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the upcoming battle.

Mark Sterling showed off his impressive physique ahead of his fight with the former WWE star

Contrary to expectations, Smart Mark Sterling is not just "all talk and no action". His recent Twitter post showed off his unexpectedly buff physique, while also threatening former WWE star Swerve Strickland ahead of their match.

Sterling will have one of the most ripped wrestlers on the AEW roster, Tony Nese, with him. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the manager fights his opponent outside of his three-piece suit.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far