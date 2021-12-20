"No way he's ready for national TV" – Jim Cornette slams AEW for pushing rising star

Jim Cornette recently lashed out at AEW for giving Dante Martin an early push. The wrestling manager also shared his thoughts on Martin's match against MJF last week.

During the main event of the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, Friedman defeated the 20-year old star to retain his diamond ring for the third consecutive time. Despite coming up short, Martin pushed MJF to his limits and impressed everyone with his high-flying maneuvers.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager explicitly said Dante Martin isn't ready to perform on national television, regardless of how athletically sound he is:

"I'm not trying to knock Dante. This is not fair to a guy like Dante Martin, who's a tremendous prospect and what an athlete. But there's no way he's ready for national TV...This is where there needs to be a middle ground between the indies and national television, between science and superstition, because he's not ready."

Cornette wasn't impressed with MJF vs. Dante Martin, primarily because of its finish. The former WWE personality believes The Pinnacle leader should've used his diamond ring, as he did against Darby Allin, to garner a hostile reaction:

"Not a good match. Rotten finish. MJF shouldn't need interference from somebody not even related to him to beat Dante Martin. Why didn't he use the Dynamite diamond ring...knock him goofy and beat him with a headlock takeover. That would've made sense...and would've put some heat on MJF."

Sting and Darby Allin interrupted MJF's celebration at AEW Winter is Coming

Though MJF did retain his diamond ring with some assistance, the night didn't belong to him, thanks to Sting and Darby Allin.

Sting and Darby ambushed MJF and FTR while they were celebrating the victory. Although the numbers game started to catch Sting and Allin, the whole place went berserk once CM Punk showed up to even the odds.

As per the announcement that night, Punk will team up with Sting and Allin to take on MJF and FTR in trios match on the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

