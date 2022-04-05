"Even the fans feel sorry for him" - Jim Cornette slams Tony Khan's booking of top AEW star

Jay Lethal has been in AEW for a number of months now and Jim Cornette is far from pleased with how Tony Khan has booked the former TNA star.

Black Machismo recently wrestled on AEW Dynamite against Jon Moxley. The match was highly acclaimed, as one would expect with the caliber of stars on display. However, it led to yet another loss for the former ROH World Champion.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager said the following:

"But back on Dynamite, Jay Lethal and Jon Moxley. They had to know on Wednesday what they were doing on Friday. So they, for no reason, they feed Jay Lethal to Jon Moxley on Wednesday. And then turn him heel on Friday and feature him in the show closing angle etcetera etcetera. They have wasted all the potential Jay Lethal had on their main television program. When they brought him in, signed him, had no plan whatsoever. Just put him on TV and beat him immediately, then disappeared him, then brought him back and beat him a couple more times. And now they feed him to the f*****g plumber."

Cornette added:

"And then they send him back over to Ring of Honor where he was a big star and have him doing angles with underneath guys from AEW. Why start a guy with so much talent with no plan, no wins, no push, no opponents planned no. He you know, here he is. It's a big acquisition. Not anybody, not just lethal anybody. I wrote as a matter of fact, dueling chants, even the fans feel sorry for him. Because that's what they like him. They want to see him do better. They're trying to support him." (26:30 - 28:00)

What is Jay Lethal's record in AEW?

Jay Lethal debuted for AEW in November last year. He challenged the then TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the title but came up short.

He has an overall win-loss record of 8-4 in singles matches. However, all four of his televised matches have ended in losses. They have come against Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, Ricky Starks and Sammy Guevara.

FITE @FiteTV Lee Moriarty and Jay Lethal battle right now at #SupercardofHonor Lee Moriarty and Jay Lethal battle right now at #SupercardofHonor! https://t.co/63o58nSCW7

Meanwhile, all of his wins have come on Dark or Elevation. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan allows Lethal to build some momentum following his win over Lee Moriarty at ROH: Supercard of Honor.

If you use any of the above quotes please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Edited by Genci Papraniku