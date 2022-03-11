"Everybody in this match comes out poorer because he's in it" - Jim Cornette slams top babyface for his performance at AEW Revolution

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on the recent "Face of the Revolution" ladder match from the recent AEW pay-per-view Revolution. While slamming the match, Cornette made a point of highlighting the performance of popular star Orange Cassidy.

Cassidy competed against Keith Lee, Christian Cage, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow for a shot at the TNT Championship. The title is currently held by Scorpio Sky.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite This is one of the most innovative things I’ve ever seen in a ladder match, and now you guys know why Orange Cassidy was in this match. He played his part.

This is one of the most innovative things I’ve ever seen in a ladder match, and now you guys know why Orange Cassidy was in this match. He played his part. https://t.co/Kyru49L5mC

Reviewing the match on his "Jim Cornette's Drive Thru" podcast, Cornette was furious that Orange Cassidy was even in the match to begin with.

“The three big guys started off, facing off and [Orange Cassidy] came in and started doing the fake kicks to shin and all three of those guys were standing there for it,'' said Cornette. ''And within a couple of seconds he had his hands in his pockets and he was not only throwing drop kicks, but climbing the ladder with his hands in his pockets. That’s where I said ‘you know what? Watching a match with this guy and critiquing it dignifies him as a f****** wrestler.''

Cornette stated that everyone came out of the match looking worse than when they started.

''Everybody in this match comes out poorer because he’s in it, everybody who wastes their time watching it comes out poorer because they wasted their time. You’ve got potential superstars in this match in [Powerhouse] Hobbs and [Keith] Lee and Wardlow and [Ricky] Starks. And an old veteran, I don’t know what he did to deserve this, like Christian Cage and you’re making them look foolish by sticking this guy in this f****** thing.” said Jim Cornette

In the end, the match was won by Wardlow, who powerbombed Ricky Starks onto a bridged ladder before climbing the ladder and retrieving the brass ring hanging above the ring. With this win, he will challenge for the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky

Orange Cassidy sustained an injury during the match

Ladder matches are some of the most physically demanding in all of professional wrestling. This proved to be the case as Orange Cassidy suffered an injury during the match at Revolution.

The injury occurred when Cassidy was thrown out of the ring by Keith Lee. Cassidy was supposed to land on Starks and Cage outside of the ring but overshot the jump and landed on the entrance ramp.

PopCulture Asylum @ambroseasylum45 Here is Keith Lee Throwing Orange Cassidy Like Uncle Phil Throwing Jazz Out The House Here is Keith Lee Throwing Orange Cassidy Like Uncle Phil Throwing Jazz Out The House https://t.co/KT1cpzuFdj

It's unclear at the time of writing how long Cassidy will be out of action for. He was seen with his arm in a sling on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Did you enjoy the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Jim Cornette's Drive Thru" with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the ladder match at Revolution? Yes No 2 votes so far