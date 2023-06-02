Jim Cornette suggests a hilarious way AEW stars could have defeated the House of Black

Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on the recent AEW World Trios Championship match between the House of Black and The Acclaimed. The WWE legend felt there was a missed opportunity.

The Acclaimed answered the champions' open challenge at Double or Nothing after picking up a series of victories on Dynamite and Rampage. However, they couldn't get the job done regarding the big pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE legend started off his review of the match by saying that he feels sorry for Buddy Matthews for having a rather unintimidating name:

"Poor Buddy Matthews. Can you imagine being in a g*d d**n supposedly evil, mystical, mysterious, gothic, whatever the f**k group like this, and your name is Buddy Matthews?" [1:01-1:19]

Cornette then commented on The Acclaimed's choice not to use the "dealer's choice" rule the House of Black offers their opponents. He stated that they should have challenged the champions to a rap battle:

"Apparently The Acclaimed said, 'Keep your dealer's choice rule,' so they didn't even want to pick any of the rules in this match. They should have picked the rule, and it would have been a rap-off. Do you think any of the House of Black can rap? If The Acclaimed had said, 'Well, the dealer's choice rule is we want a rap-off match,' well, they'd have been caught unaware, and they would have lost their titles." [1:50-2:19]

The House of Black are currently unbeaten in AEW in 2023!

We are almost at the halfway point of 2023, and fans are beginning to look back on who the star performers of the first half of the year have been. It's safe to say that the House of Black has garnered a couple of mentions.

Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews are currently undefeated since the turn of the new year, winning all seven trios matches they have competed in. Of those seven matches, six have been for the AEW World Trios Championships, where they have defeated The Elite, The Acclaimed, and the Jericho Appreciation Society along the way.

House of Black haven't lost a trios match since All Out 2022, when they were defeated by Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro. With the 2023 edition of All Out not too far away at the time of writing, you'd be hard-pressed to find a team that could stop their undefeated streak.

