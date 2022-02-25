Jim Cornette takes massive dig at masked AEW star

Jim Cornette has been very outspoken about his views on AEW and its stars. The former WWE manager once made a name for himself as an on-screen character with his renowned promos, but he's now known for his opinions about wrestling. For example, Cornette recently made some harsh claims about 10, also known as Pres10 Vance.

During the most recent episode of the Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the veteran spoke about the Adam Cole vs. Pres10 Vance match from AEW Rampage. Cornette had very little good to say about the match, but he most notably criticized Pres10 and his gimmick.

"Remember number 10? Who beat up all the security guards in that phony set up deal Wednesday night? They ran at him one at a time like you always do when trying to take down a large adversary," Cornette said. "This guy? So he wears a mask and he has ’10’ in Roman numerals written in sharpie on his chest. These numbers have never been significant, [and] they have four people that are numbered but we don’t know why – it goes back to the original ‘Dork Order’ thing. They call this guy by his name, Preston Vance, but yet he still wears a mask and he’s introduced as ‘10’ but we acknowledge who he is." (0:18 onwards)

The original plans for The Dark Order were likely scrapped after the untimely death of Mr. Brodie Lee. The masks and numbers likely fell under this plan, but as with other members, Vance might eventually ditch his mask.

Jim Cornette also criticized Adam Cole's promo segment against Hangman Page

On Episode 419 of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette shared his thoughts on the segment where Adam Cole attacked Hangman Page. During the confrontation, Cole feigned respect towards the champion before he mercilessly attacked Page alongside ReDragon.

Dark Order made the save, and Cole subsequently faced 10 on Rampage. On his podcast, Cornette criticized the showdown by arguing that Cole and Page "couldn't feel it."

"And there stood two guys doing a sports entertainment confrontation," said Cornette. "You couldn't feel it because they couldn't feel it. Adam Cole can talk his a** off, but he just came into the company, had a program with job guys, lost an obviously fake fight to Orange Cassidy, and is now in the ring challenging for the world title." (1:07)

