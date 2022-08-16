"Could have been a great Diesel-like bodyguard" - Jim Cornette thinks AEW should present 37-year-old star like the iconic WWE gimmick

Jim Cornette has suggested that AEW should have booked Luchasaurus similar to that of legendary WWE character Diesel.

The giant has been squashing people left and right since undergoing a total transformation a couple of months ago. He dismissed Serpentico, Griff Garrison, and Anthony Henry, whom he destroyed last week on Dynamite: Quake by the Lake.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE legend said Luchasaurus couldn't get out of certain tendencies during serious matches despite his size and power.

Cornette further reckoned that the 37-year-old wrestler has so much more to offer and should have been presented as an enforcer and possible title contender, like that of the former WWE Champion.

"He [Luchasaurus] could have been a great Diesel-like bodyguard and then transition into smashed him over and then you could have stolen probably a title match out of him or something but that would have drawn I mean," he said. [from 1:34 - 1:48]

After Luchasaurus' quick victory against Henry, Christian Cage addressed him and Jungle Boy. The Jurassic Express tandem chased away Captain Charisma backstage, which also saw the big man clobbering producer Pat Buck as his frustrations kicked in.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has questions as to which side is Luchasaurus on

Since the return of Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus has drifted back to his Jurassic Express teammate despite keeping his all-black gear and mean streak. The 37-year-old also hasn't bothered putting his hands on Christian Cage either, fueling questions as to where his loyalty really lies.

In the same podcast episode, former WWE personality Jim Cornette also had similar queries as he was still puzzled over the current presentation of Luchasaurus on AEW television. He eventually stated that the big man must turn on Jungle Boy when the time comes.

"If Jungle Boy wants to be portrayed as a blithering idiot of a babyface, I hope he [Luchasaurus] turns on him, Dino I mean," Corentte said. [from 2:50 - 2:58]

For now, it remains to be seen where Luchasaurus' loyalty truly lies as he's just physically destroying opponents in his sights. Time will only tell whether the big man decides to fully embrace the dark side or formally reunite with his long-time ally.

Do you want to see Luchasaurus side with Christian or do you want to see him reform The Jurassic Express with Jungle Boy? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

