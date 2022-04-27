"He doesn’t fire the people up at all" - Jim Cornette on why popular AEW star won't be a top guy in pro-wrestling

AEW star Jungle Boy was recently picked apart by Jim Cornette. The wrestling veteran believes that the young star lacks superstar quality.

Jungle Boy has been one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions for 107 days so far. Jurassic Express have defended their tag titles successfully on six separate occasions. Regardless of their success on paper, the team still rarely appear on Dynamite or Rampage except when they defend titles.

On the most recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former manager critiqued Jungle Boy's recent match. According to Cornette, the young star doesn't seem to be able to wow the crowd beyond his diving spots.

"He doesn’t fire the people up at all, even when there’s a spot where he should. And some babyfaces do it too much, he doesn’t do it at all, it’s like he’s timid and scared of [the crowd]. Jungle Boy is where [he’s] going to be, I’m afraid." - Cornette said. (3:19)

Cornette pointed out that Jungle Boy may possibly have peaked in AEW due to his current presentation.

"He’s been in the tag team too long, I’m afraid he’s played with the Cucamonga kids and their classmates too long. And I’m afraid that nobody has sit him down and said ‘You could be a really big f***ing deal if you actually learn to work, and quit doing the f***ing indie bulls*** and get rid of [Luchasaurus].’ I think it may be too late." (3:22)

Jim Cornette believes that AEW star Sammy Guevara has talent, but has no idea how to utilize it

During the same podcast, Cornette also pointed out issues with the current TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara. The wrestling veteran believes that Guevara is taking too many risks which could shorten his career.

"He's a complete moron. He's got talent and he doesn't know what to do with it, that's worse than not having it at all. He's going out of his mind and he is a complete moron. And he's wasting all his talent doing stupid preposterous sh** that's going to put him in a wheelchair," Cornette said. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

sammy guevara @sammyguevara The last time I was in a ladder match…



imagine what I’ll do this time. The last time I was in a ladder match… imagine what I’ll do this time. https://t.co/nbrm8faqXH

Guevara's famous cutter from the top of a ladder to Cody Rhodes remains a fan favorite moment in AEW. The young star definitely pushes his body to the limit and it remains to be seen whether this is something that will catch up with him in the future.

Edited by Brandon Nell