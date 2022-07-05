“They didn’t give him any credibility” – Jim Cornette suggests that AEW fans are tired of seeing wrestling personality

Jim Cornette rarely agrees with AEW when it comes to their booking, and recently slammed the portrayal of Dan Lambert and suggested that fans are tired of him.

Lambert made his first appearance on AEW in late 2021, where he quickly allied himself with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Lambert would then bring American Top Team, an MMA stable who also appeared in IMPACT, into AEW. Since then, he's made a handful of appearances as a manager and general promos to draw heat from the crowd.

During the most recent The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager recalled Dan Lambert's original booking:

"It’s run its course because it never developed. He was saying at the start that people hated him because he was saying the same s*** that I was, which is all the same s*** that all wrestling fans who’s been alive for longer than 10 years is saying, which is that this s*** doesn’t make any sense and it looks like a bunch of children playing with each other!" Cornette exclaimed. (03:53 onward)

Cornette continued, slamming AEW and referring to multiple interviews that Lambert did where he revealed that his persona was a work.

"For any fans of actual wrestling - the way it was for 120 years - this is an insult. So Lambert started out saying that, and naturally all the people that paid to see this s*** don’t want to hear that they got s***ty taste. But they didn’t give him any credibility, they kept doing the same thing over and over after he had already exposed that he worked for the company." (04:23 onward)

While Jim Cornette and the American Top Team founder's on-screen characters have similarities, the two seem to differ quite a lot, according to Cornette.

Kenny Omega suggested that Jim Cornette is playing a role and has backed himself into a corner

During his recent appearance on CEOGaming's Twitch Channel, Kenny Omega briefly spoke about Jim Cornette. The Best Bout Machine expressed that he believes his persona is simply an act to retain his audience:

“When he realized he could make money by delivering hateful speech, he backed himself into a corner, and now, if he wants to make rent, he has to talk about the things that are going to get attention, and a lot of the time, that’s going to be your’s truly,” - said Omega. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Omega and Cornette have rarely seen eye to eye, but The Cleaner's suggestion could be seen as an interesting observation. But unless Jim Cornette admits to this, it can simply be seen as a clever jab.

