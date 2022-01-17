"Talents coming in are better than them" – Wrestling veteran seemingly accuses The Young Bucks of burying talent

It's no secret that Jim Cornette is not a fan of The Young Bucks, having criticized their in-ring style and character work several times. This time around, he went a step ahead and claimed that the former AEW Tag Team Champions might be trying to undermine other performers in the promotion.

Apart from being in-ring talents, Nick and Matt Jackson are also AEW's EVPs, performing an array of different duties. The duo is also the longest-reigning tag team champion in Tony Khan's promotion, having held the titles for a staggering 302 days.

Young Bucks® @youngbucks The @OfficialPWI 2021 fan voted Tag Team of the Year… by a landslide! Lol. Put it in the trophy room next to the others. 🤣 The @OfficialPWI 2021 fan voted Tag Team of the Year… by a landslide! Lol. Put it in the trophy room next to the others. 🤣💀 https://t.co/nuZRvKansP

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Experience, Jim Cornette said The Young Bucks are well aware of newer acquisitions being better workers than them. Furthermore, the wrestling veteran added that the duo might be influencing AEW President Tony Khan's booking decisions:

"You know, the one thing that The Young Bucks have picked at this stage of the game is that all the talents coming in are better than them, more experienced, better trained, have better wrestling heads and minds, and they have gotta do something about that. Because Tony Khan doesn't know what he's doing, because he's never done this before, he's more than willing to sit there and listen to people who he thinks are experts."

The Young Bucks recently a teased match with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

The Young Bucks were away due to Matt Jackson's COVID-19 diagnosis for a few weeks. However, they returned last week on AEW Dynamite, where they seemingly set up a dream match.

The Young Bucks interrupted Adam Cole and reDRagon's promo and said their 2022 New Year resolution was to capture the tag team championships. Interestingly, Fish & KOR revealed they had the same resolution for the new year.

Though the segment ended with both sides together, it's safe to say the seeds for a match between them have been laid down. It'll be interesting to see when the two sides face off on AEW TV.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's take on The Young Bucks possibly burying stars in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

