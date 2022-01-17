"The Undisputed Era has been erased" – Former WWE manager unhappy with AEW for top faction's booking

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is far from pleased with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish's presentation as a faction in AEW.

Previously going by the name The Undisputed Era in WWE NXT, Cole, KOR, and Fish recently aligned in All Elite Wrestling. The trio has been featured in a storyline involving The Young Bucks, AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, who recently joined forces with her boyfriend, Cole, and Best Friends.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish reunited on this week's #AEW Dynamite! Former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish reunited on this week's #AEW Dynamite! https://t.co/cxYAwFn64z

While many are intrigued with the endless storyline possibilities for the faction, others feel they have been greatly diminished. One among them is Jim Cornette, who recently shared his views on his podcast Experience.

Cornette stated that WWE presented The Undisputed Era as a top faction while hiding their limitations. He added that on the contrary, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish have failed to strike a chord in AEW since there's little authority and planning in the promotion:

"You think about how NXT and WWE kept them (Undisputed Era) on the top, kept them interacting with top people, kept them away from following their worst instincts, and this comedy sh*t. It's not happening here since nobody is in charge. There is no authority in AEW. As a result, Undisputed Era has been erased."

Jim Cornette thinks nobody cares about The Undisputed Era in AEW

Furthermore, Cornette believes Tony Khan missed the opportunity to do something big with Cole, KOR, and Fish.

He explained that in WWE, The Undisputed Era was presented as legitimate contenders who competed for the top titles and came across as stars. In closing, Cornette claimed that nobody cares about the former WWE stars anymore:

"They have lost the opportunity they had. They had a top group who fought for the top titles in the other company, where they looked like a million dollars, who had been must-see television. Now it's over before it started. Who gives a sh*t about the Undisputed Era?"

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



THE UNDISPUTED ERA IS BACK.



#AEWDynamite KYLE O’REILLY HAS OFFICIALLY DEBUTED IN ALL ELITE WRESTLING!!!THE UNDISPUTED ERA IS BACK. KYLE O’REILLY HAS OFFICIALLY DEBUTED IN ALL ELITE WRESTLING!!!THE UNDISPUTED ERA IS BACK. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Mm6dgsbhpb

With the faction only recently reuniting, Tony Khan and co still have ample time to do some course correction and book Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish as the stars they are.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of the former Undisputed Era's booking in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

