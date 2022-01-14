"It's just ridiculous at this point" – Former WWE manager blasts AEW for Adam Cole's booking

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently expressed his unhappiness over Adam Cole's booking in All Elite Wrestling.

On last week's episode of Rampage, The Panama City Playboy battled it out against the latest AEW signee Jake Atlas. The match was a competitive affair contrary to what many expected it to be – a one-sided, dominant win for the former NXT Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, Cornette pointed out that Tony Khan's promotion is making a huge mistake with Adam Cole's booking. He feels AEW has neutralized Cole at this point by having him compete in long matches against lower-card guys on the roster. Cornette said today's performers go overboard by having the best match possible against every opponent:

"They have neutralized Adam Cole. It's ridiculous at this point. I mean, he gave this guy (Jake Atlas) the majority of the match because he was going over in the end, but that's what they are trained to do these days. They just want to have the best match in the history of wrestling with anybody they are put in the ring with. The booker wants them to do it."

Adam Cole aligned with Britt Baker in AEW

Despite Cornette's criticisms, it's safe to say Cole is currently one of the strongest booked performers on the roster. After recently joining forces with his former Undisputed Era stablemates Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, The Panama City Playboy has now aligned with his girlfriend, Britt Baker.

The couple aligned on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. In the show's opening segment, the AEW Women's Champion came to rescue Cole when he, The Young Bucks, and reDRagon were brawling with Best Friends.

The Doctor laid down Kris Statlander with a Curb Stomp, after which she assisted Cole in executing a Superkick and Boom on Orange Cassidy. Later in a backstage segment, Baker and Cole made their alliance official and challenged Cassidy and Statlander for a mixed tag team match at next week's AEW Dynamite.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of AEW's poor booking of Adam Cole?

