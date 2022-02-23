"You couldn't feel it because they couldn't feel it"- Jim Cornette lashes out at a recent segment from AEW Dynamite 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his views on Adam Cole confronting and challenging Hangman Page for the AEW Championship from last week's episode of Dynamite.

The Panama City Playboy interrupted Page's interview with veteran broadcaster Tony Schiavone and made his intentions about capturing the World Title clear.

Though Cole was unusually respectful during his promo and proceeded to walk away, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish emerged to take Hangman Page down.

Soon enough, The Dark Order came to the rescue of the AEW World Champion and evened out the odds stacked against Page.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Experience, Jim Cornette stated that one just couldn't get emotionally invested in the entire segment from AEW Dynamite.

He added that it made little sense for Adam Cole to challenge Page as he's fresh off a loss to Orange Cassidy and hasn't had a major feud in the company.

"And there stood two guys doing a sports entertainment confrontation. You couldn't feel it because they couldn't feel it. Adam Cole can talk his a** off, but he just came into the company, had a program with job guys, lost an obviously fake fight to Orange Cassidy, and is now in the ring challenging for the World Title," Cornette said. (1:07 -1:39)

Jim Cornette thinks AEW's Hangman Page doesn't look like a world champion

Furthermore, the former WWE manager took a dig at Tony Khan's decision to crown Hangman Page as the AEW Champion. Cornette stated that though things have changed drastically in the last couple of years, Khan still stuck with his decision to have The Anxious Millennial Cowboy capture the World Title.

Jim Cornette feels that Hangman Page doesn't look like a world champion and that AEW has not given him enough opportunities to showcase any personality.

"And the champion (Hangman Page) is someone is everyone is caught on to because Tony Khan made the decision two years and didn't change even when things changed. So now they are selling a world champion that obviously doesn't even believe that he looks like a world champion and he has got no opportunity to showcase personality and has been sequestered with a sub-par talent for his entire run, " said Cornette. (1:08 - 1:50)

Joseph Conlin- FinsUp🐬 @conlin_joseph This is the match I’m looking forward to the most on Revolution Sunday. Adam Hangman Page is excellent and is so loved but I’m hyped for getting to see my first Adam Cole singles match in person which is likely the main event. I wouldn’t be against him winning the title as well This is the match I’m looking forward to the most on Revolution Sunday. Adam Hangman Page is excellent and is so loved but I’m hyped for getting to see my first Adam Cole singles match in person which is likely the main event. I wouldn’t be against him winning the title as well https://t.co/uxbQqXlsm7

Though the wrestling veteran is far from a fan of the feud, it's safe to assume Hangman Page and Adam Cole will put up a great match on March 6th, which could end in either performer's favor.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Page and Cole's feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

