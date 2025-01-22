Jim Cornette unhappy with AEW over recent decision on WWE Legend - "Should've saved for a legitimate pay-per-view"

AEW has signed and booked various WWE Legends over the years. Tony Khan has even hired some to work their long-awaited ring returns and even retirement matches in the All Elite ring. After a recent Dynamite match, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Khan's booking and took a savage shot at the current AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party.

The Hurt Syndicate is now being pushed as one of AEW's top factions. Khan recently reunited the former WWE stable by signing Montel Vontavious Porter, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. Their first trios match came on last week's inaugural Maximum Carnage Dynamite, which saw the WWE Legends defeat Mark Briscoe and Private Party in just under ten minutes. This was MVP's in-ring debut for the company, and first tag team bout since July 2022.

The Louisville Slugger is also one of All Elite Wrestling's most outspoken critics. Cornette recently reviewed Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and criticized Khan's decision to put Porter's in-ring return on free television. The legendary 63-year-old also knocked the current World Tag Team Champions, at a time when Khan is facing major backlash over Lashley's run.

"MVP did not need to be in the ring in just some f**king match. That is something you should've saved for a legitimate pay-per-view. Private Party should not have gone, honestly, five minutes with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. They're not ready to be in that, and it was too long," Jim Cornette said. [From 2:41 to 3:06]

MVP returned to the ring at Bloodsport XII from GCW and Josh Barnett on November 24, losing to Barnett. This was his first match since he and Omos were defeated by The Street Profits on RAW in July 2022. Porter then defeated Wrecking Ball Legursky at a BCW event on December 14.

The Hurt Syndicate set for a big AEW Dynamite match

The Hurt Syndicate has a chance to secure All Elite gold on tonight's live Dynamite episode as Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin challenge Private Party for the World Tag Team Championship. Below is the updated lineup for tonight:

The Rock 'n' Roll Express will be present and will do a pre-show meet & greet

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will face-off

Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

Cope vs. PAC

Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

World Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Tonight's Dynamite will air live from the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee. AEW will then run its home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday for the inaugural Homecoming edition of Collision.

