"One of the fakest looking things I have ever seen" - Jim Cornette lashes out at recent angle on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette was unhappy with the segment featuring Gunn Club's attack on Jungle Boy from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The said segment had Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn confront the Jurassic Express member backstage. The trio began trash-talking, prompting Jungle Boy to attack them, but the numbers advantage worked in Gunn Club's favor. They quickly took down the AEW Tag Team Champion, throwing him into the Chicago snow.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Experience, Jim Cornette criticized the segment, saying it was one of the "fakest" things he has ever seen. He pointed out that the whole thing came across as staged and blasted Jungle Boy's selling of the attack.

"This was, quite possibly, one of the fakest looking things I have ever seen. The fact that they were standing next to the guy when they attacked him, the fact that it was obviously set up from the start, the fact that he took a nice rolling bump through the snow drip without necessarily getting it all over him, and it was gone in 45 seconds. If you had put up a graphic up that this thing is fake in the capital, it wouldn't slap you in the face any harder," said Jim Cornette. (1:34 - 02:22)

Jim Cornette thinks the bit from AEW Dynamite shouldn't have aired on live TV

The wrestling manager also stated that considering how vital Jungle Boy is in AEW's landscape, it makes little sense to book him in such segments, which he termed "fake s**t."

In closing, Jim Cornette added that the company should have avoided airing it altogether if they couldn't reshoot it.

"So why do you have talent out there that you supposedly have confidence in, one of them who are Tag Team Champions, and you willingly allow them to do fake s**t, and then you allow it to be aired on your television program? Just don't do it if it can't be done any better than that," said Cornette. (02:22 - 02:47)

Going by the current turn of events on AEW Dynamite, it looks like Austin and Colten Gunn could soon challenge Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the Tag Team Titles.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion on the backstage segment from last week's show? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the Brian Kendrick situation right here

Edited by Angana Roy