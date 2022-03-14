"Absolutely no emotion or conviction" - Jim Cornette is unhappy with segment from last week's AEW Dynamite 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette was left unimpressed with Wardlow's promo from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem finally turned babyface at Revolution 2022 by assisting CM Punk to defeat MJF in a brutal Dog Collar match. Later, on Dynamite, Wardlow cemented his turn by officially leaving The Pinnacle and refusing to help The Salt of the Earth going forward in AEW despite being under a contract to do so.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager stated that Wardlow needs plenty of practice and training before he's ready to deliver promos on live TV. He added that though the AEW star has all the tools to succeed in the business, his promo work is still lacking.

Furthermore, Jim Cornette feels that Wardlow's segment on Dynamite was devoid of any "emotion" and felt "rehearsed."

"And now we know why he hasn't been doing any promos. And now we also know why they need developmental because he should be doing promos, not on national TV, but in front of the people at the church for practice. And this guy, he's got all the tools in the world, he's for the size, he's got the looks, he's got the youth. But he wrote down and rehearsed a speech and recited it with absolutely no emotion or conviction and awkward delivery," said Jim Cornette. [0:22 - 0:57]

Jim Cornette says Wardlow's promo on AEW Dynamite wasn't his "breakout" moment

The former WWE star explained that Wardlow needs more experience and training to deliver his promos with the right amount of sincerity and emotion. Cornette added that though the segment wasn't the breakout moment for Mr. Mayhem as many were expecting it to be, it didn't ruin things for the talented star.

"He needs experience with his delivery, his inflection, and sincerity. This didn't ruin his career, but this was in no way a breakout promo, and it didn't really stand up to all the build-up that we've got to this point where he's going, 'I'm going to break free, and Max is a horrible guy and here's why.' We got some of those things said, but there wasn't a lot of captivating emotion behind it them," said Cornette. [1:43 - 2:20]

Wardlow will wrestle the biggest match of his career on this week's AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam, where he will challenge TNT Champion Scorpio Sky. Considering the momentum he has going into the Wednesday night show, it's safe to say that Mr. Mayhem is the favorite to capture the gold.

