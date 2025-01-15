Jim Cornette urges Tony Khan to book huge title change in AEW - "Not going to sell any tickets"

AEW kicked off 2025 with a roster of solid champions. The men's division is represented by Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Private Party, and The Death Riders. The women's division is led by Mariah May and Mercedes Moné. Jim Cornette isn't buying at least one of these acts and is now suggesting a major title change in Tony Khan's company.

All Elite Wrestling's current World Tag Team Champions are AEW Originals. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen signed with Tony Khan before the inaugural Double Or Nothing event and debuted the next month. After five title shots, Private Party finally won gold at WrestleDream last October, dethroning The Young Bucks to end their record-setting third reign. The NYC natives are now battling MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate.

The Louisville Slugger may be AEW's biggest critic, if not the company's loudest. Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the legendary manager and co-host Brian Last discussed how The Hurt Syndicate recently disrespected Private Party on Dynamite. Cornette was asked if the babyface team should have been disrespected, and treated this way. The 63-year-old did not hold back and endorsed The Hurt Syndicate as champions.

"Well, yes and no. If they were the top babyface team, which let's face it, they got no business being the World Tag Team Champions of a national company right now, at this stage of their game, and the way they've been presented. Also, look... no, they'd get their f*****g a*s kicked if they went to f**k with these guys. The problem I have, it being for the tag team title... if it'd been some midcard team, and The Hurt Syndicate comes out there and does that... yeah, that's getting The Hurt Syndicate over because they're going to draw you some money," Jim Cornette said. [From 4:00 to 4:34]

Cornette continued:

"But the fact that these guys are the Tag Team Champions, it was like, 'Ah, s**t... this is the state of it!' But no, they should've done that because Private Party's not going to sell any tickets to a wrestling event to see them fight Hurt Syndicate. The Hurt Syndicate needs to win the belts and move on. Quick," Jim Cornette said. [From 4:35 to 4:55]

Private Party are the 12th duo to hold the AEW World Tag Team Championships after dethroning The Young Bucks on October 30 during Dynamite, with their status as a team on the line. Quen and Kassidy previously held gold in GCW, House of Glory, Fight The World, Pro Wrestling Magic, and Warriors of Wrestling.

The Hurt Syndicate set for big AEW Dynamite trios match

Tonight's inaugural Maximum Carnage edition of AEW Dynamite will air live from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. Officials have confirmed the All Elite in-ring debut of MVP for tonight.

Montel Vontavious Porter will lace up his boots with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as The Hurt Syndicate battles Mark Briscoe and Private Party on Dynamite. The former WWE United States Champion wrestled his first match since 2022 on November 24, losing by TKO to Josh Barnett at the Bloodsport XII event. MVP defeated Wrecking Ball Legursky three weeks later at a BCW event.

Tonight's Dynamite special will be headlined by hometown star Jon Moxley defending the World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs. Hook vs. Christian Cage was also confirmed, plus a Ricochet promo, Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage, and a Women's Casino Gauntlet to determine Mariah May's challenger at Grand Slam: Australia. The Women's World Champion will be on commentary.

