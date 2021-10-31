"That would draw pay-per-view money" – Jim Cornette wants Cody Rhodes to turn on WCW legend

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently stated that he wants Cody Rhodes to turn heel by backstabbing his mentor Arn Anderson. Cornette pointed out Rhodes could turn into a legitimate heel that would draw pay-per-view money for AEW.

Cody Rhodes has been on the receiving end of major heat from fans who started booing him at every event he took part in. However, in a recent episode of Dynamite, Cody addressed this conundrum. The American Nightmare said he hears every fan but won't turn heel, which clearly indicates his reluctance.

Jim Cornette reviewed the most recent edition of Dynamite and Cody's promo on his The Experience podcast. Cornette questioned why Cody doesn't want to turn heel when fans desperately want him to.

Cornette laid out a plan for the heel turn where he'd backstab Arn Anderson. Ultimately, Jim wants heel Cody Rhodes to face CM Punk, which is bound to be pay-per-view money.

"I'm just gobsmacked. It’s not easy being heel, but when the people hate your guts and they’re booing you, why would you not want to do that? We pretend...switch Roman Reigns five years before they did. Now look at him, right? Why would you not want to be a heel? He could draw money as a heel because the people are predisposed not to like him."

Cornette continued:

"Him and his social climbing wife, if they backstabbed Arn Anderson and carried him on a stretcher and got into doing something with CM Punk...that would draw pay-per-view money. They might actually have a heel that has legitimate heat instead of one that is cheered out of the building for beating up one of their top babyfaces," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette said he's not scared of Malakai Black anymore

AEW has been slowly selling Malakai Black as a scary and unstoppable force. However, after his recent defeat against Cody Rhodes on Dynamite, Jim Cornette stated that he's not afraid of Black anymore. Cornette went on to say that he believes the match buried the Dutchman.

"They do this crazy sequence where they are just flipping and landing, and then Cody just hits 4 big moves and pins him flat in the middle. There's no question that Cody Rhodes just beat him. It made it look like you took a hammer and beat him into powder with move after move. When the babyface hits four uncontested finishers and pins him, that guy just got beat. I'm not scared of this guy anymore," said Jim Cornette.

Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes' rivalry took a turn when Andrade El Idolo aligned with Black to attack The American Nightmare. However, PAC came to the rescue of Rhodes.

There's a huge possibility of watching these stars in a tag team match at AEW Full Gear 2021.

