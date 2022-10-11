Jim Cornette wants a major AEW star to jump ship to WWE as quickly as possible

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has some advice for one of AEW's top champions. The wrestling veteran wants TNT Champion Wardlow to try to move to Triple H's regime as quickly as possible.

Mr. Mayhem has spent the majority of his time in AEW as a bodyguard for MJF. Once he parted ways with the self-proclaimed devil earlier this year, Wardlow rose to stardom. Shortly after, he became the TNT Champion by defeating Scorpio Sky on the July 16 edition of Dynamite and has held onto the title ever since.

In his most recent title defense on last week's Rampage, Wardlow defeated 'The Machine' Brian Cage. The champion successfully retained his title after hitting the Powerbomb Symphony.

During the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on what the current TNT Champion should do next. Cornette mentioned that Wardlow needs to move to WWE as soon as possible if he needs to have a good wrestling career.

According to the former WWE manager, Mr. Mayhem is not used well to his full potential in AEW.

"Wardlow’s goal, especially with what’s been done to him over the last three months, should be to get the f* to the WWE as quickly as possible. He has the size, he has the look. He can talk enough now that he’ll get better and that is a tailor-made place for them to get him over if they were interested and I don’t know why they wouldn’t be with his various attributes and they would know a more focused approach," said Jim Cornette. [From 30:46 to 31:22]

Jim Cornette feels AEW has no plan for Wardlow

Speaking on the same podcast, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on Mr. Mayhem's current run in AEW. Cornette felt that Tony Khan has no proper plans or focus on how to book Wardlow.

"The other night they put him in a match with f* Brian Cage who physically makes him look less impressive and is so rotten… Just diminishes the guy even when he’s beating him. The people get up now for the Powerbombs, not as much as they were but they’re still up for those, they were goddamn molten for the Powerbombs three months ago now they still like ‘em but they’re making the fans f****** trudge through goddamn high water to get to the Powerbombs with Wardlow. There’s no focus, there’s no plan. He’s just been bouncing back and forth doing f*** all of s*** and that I can’t believe. If they want to get a guy over in the WWE they’ll get him over," said Cornette. [From 31:35 to 32:27]

Currently, Mr. Mayhem and Brian Cage are not done with each other as AEW seems to be building to an 8-man tag team match with both these stars leading each group.

