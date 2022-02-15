"Cut them" - Jim Cornette wants Tony Khan to fire AEW star

AEW President Tony Khan has carried over his rich vein of recruitment into 2022; NXT black and gold trailblazers Adam Cole, Keith Lee, and Kyle O'Reilly have joined megastars CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in declaring themselves "All Elite".

But as objective as wrestling is, not everyone resonates with the talent on the AEW roster. One such example is legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette, who aired his thoughts on the matter on the Jim Cornette Experience:

"It's even more offensive to me that he's still doing this indie looking outlaw BS instead of really getting their s*** together and trying to hire a booker, establish a better training system, dump the f***** dreck off that roster. Fire their a**** right now. They have milked you for enough money over the past two years, these outlaw f**** that nobody wanted to book to walk a dog." (05:06)

Since 2019, Cornette has tilted the wrestling podcast market with inflammatory comments toward AEW and stars like Kenny Omega. This week he was out for the lower card, specifically controversial and underutilized talents like Sonny Kiss:

"Sonny Kiss. Cut them. Get them out of there. Weed it out, find somebody to book or a committee of experienced people to book for you. Jim Ross is involved there. What am I saying? He doesn't want to be involved in this thing at all anymore." (05:37)

Cornette seems to be referring mostly to the group of indie stars that signed with AEW during its early days. Sonny Kiss joined the promotion in February 2019, taking part in its inaugural PPV Double or Nothing as part of the Casino Battle Royale.

Sonny Kiss has been off AEW Dynamite for over a year

Although Sonny Kiss can be considered a recurring act on Dark and Dark Elevation, they haven't featured on Dynamite since October 2020 in a 25 second losing effort to Kenny Omega.

Kiss recently concluded a feud with former partner Joey Janela, losing in a No DQ match on Dark. Sonny has only a single victory in 2022 thus far - teaming with Jay Lethal in a tag bout - and an overall record of 27-36.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sonny has spent almost the entirety of their career on the Dark YouTube show. Whether a push in the cards somewhere down the line remains to be seen.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Jacob Terrell