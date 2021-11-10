"Every hardcore wrestling fan's dream match"- Jim Cornette wants top NXT stars to go to AEW

Jim Cornette is quite keen to see Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in AEW as it presents the opportunity for fans to witness a few dream matches.

The Undisputed Era was the most popular act in NXT for a long time. However, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole are now in AEW while Kyle O'Reilly's contract is reportedly expiring soon. Roderick Strong is the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion as part of the Diamond Mine.

On the Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the legendary historian discussed the contractual situations of the aforementioned NXT stars.

"Speaking of Kyle O'Reilly, now his contract is going to be up at the end of the year, the 1st of next year. Is this what I'm hearing and seeing and reading? Well, we're gonna talk about the the releases later on. The folks whose employment was pulled away from them for whatever reason but I'm trying to get a grip on this. They let Adam Cole go. They let Bobby fish go. Kyle O'Reilly's contract is up soon," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette proceeded to talk about Roderick Strong's current standing in NXT.

"Without his guys he looks years older. He's got the look on his face like it's a hostage video or he ought to have numbers across his chest. I hope that his contract is up somewhere in the very near future and can you imagine that then I will watch the Elite if I get to see the Elite versus the Undisputed Era. So we get Adam Cole out of that band of nut cases and back with his boys. Is Vince [McMahon] convinced that the only way to combat AEW is to give them every hardcore wrestling fan's dream match all at the same time?" Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette said FTR vs reDRagon in AEW would be a dream match

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT contract expires in December! 👀



Seeing the Undisputed Era in AEW would be absolutely wild! Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT contract expires in December! 👀Seeing the Undisputed Era in AEW would be absolutely wild! https://t.co/SLsnPriUhT

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly formed a team known as reDRagon and became one of the best tag teams in the world. With the latter's contract nearing its end, the possibility of seeing the team reunite in AEW is a real possibility.

Jim Cornette discussed the possibility of watching reDRagon vs the FTR in AEW.

"You would have Fish and O'Reilly versus FTR holy jumping jehosaphat be great, awesome. You know Fish and O'Reily as a tag team were excellent and on another level from most teams these days. So right, not just a dream match with FTR, but they could actually again be guys that these other teams could learn from if they got in the ring with them. You know, [Young Bucks] and [Kenny Omega] and they could find some other schlub. Oh, Era versus Elite. That would be interesting. You get it again. You've got all kinds of different combinations."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Not just FTR, reDRagon vs the likes of Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, Jurassic Express and the Undisputed Era vs the Elite would be an enticing prospect for any fan. If the news of Kyle O'Reilly's contract is true, hopefully we'll get to see him in AEW soon.

Vince Russo wants Nia Jax to go to AEW for a dream match. Who is it? Find out here.

Edited by Anirudh B