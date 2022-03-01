“They pick chaos over logic” - Jim Cornette wasn’t happy with recent AEW match

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has once again slammed a recent match on AEW Dynamite, this time it is the tag team battle royale to determine the first of two number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The match was won by Kyle O’Reilly of reDRagon, meaning he and his partner Bobby Fish will advance to the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th to compete for the AEW Tag Team Championships. The titles are currently held by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the Jurassic Express.

Despite entertaining the fans in attendance, Cornette blasted the match on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. While battle royale matches are never the most straightforward to follow, Cornette believes the company chooses chaos over logic for a number of reasons.

“Never is it more obvious that the company and the fans of AEW favour chaos over logic, then when they know they’re going to have a major lead in coming, for some reason people watch The Big Bang Theory.” said Jim [2:27:10-2:27:24]

Cornette compared the sight of seeing 20 men in the middle of the ring at the start of the show to driving for the first time.

“Since they got the big lead in, they want to just start with chaos for the sake of chaos and you continue that. Like you suddenly for the first time you ever drive, let’s just get in the car, floor it and see what happens.” said Cornette[2:27:37-2:27:52]

The other number one contender will be announced this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

The Tag Team Championship match at Revolution will have a third team added to the mix this Wednesday on Dynamite. Another group of teams will compete in a Casino Battle Royale to be crowned the number one contender.

Similar to a Royal Rumble style match, Casino Battle Royale will have teams arrive in the match during staggered intervals. The winning team will be when one (or both if they work well together) competitors are left standing.

