"It wasn't long enough" - Jim Cornette wishes WWE legend's promo kept going on AEW Dynamite last week

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette commended Christian Cage's promo on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts. However, Cornette wished it kept going so he could've watched Cage unleash his heel promo skills.

Last week on the show, Captain Charisma delivered another scathing promo towards Jungle Boy, saying he was sorry his entire family isn't dead. The WWE legend also took a swipe at the latter's mother, saying she should call him.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette thought that Christian's new heel persona was genius. The former WWE personality, however, added that the segment should've ran longer so that he could see Christian verbally abusing Jungle Boy and his family even further.

"The only thing I didn't like about this interview was, it wasn't long enough. I can sit there and watch him [Christian] calmly and self-assuredly and confidently, just throw off little heelish asides and just verbally eviscerate those people and he's throwing it off naturally and it just.... it's exceptional," Cornette said. [from 1:20 - 1:44]

Prior to last week's promo, Christian had a fiery segment on June 22 Dynamite explaining why he turned on Jungle Boy at Road Rager. Captain Charisma went hard, saying he never wanted to be the latter's father figure and that his biological father, the late Luke Perry, should be ashamed of him.

WWE legend Jim Cornette questioned how AEW would explain Luchasaurus association with Christian Cage

At Dynamite Road Rager, Luchasaurus appeared to seemingly attack Christian Cage but the latter teased to reveal what the former did to Marko Stunt. Last week on Dynamite, Captain Charisma summoned a new-look Luchasaurus with all-black gear and a new dark entrance, cementing his heel status.

Giving his thoughts on the same episode, Jim Cornette liked that Christian has a new big bodyguard on his side but was skeptical on how AEW would craft a reasonable backstory about Luchasaurus' heel turn.

"I like the fact that Cage has a big monster stooge that will do his dirty work. I don't know how that they are going to explain that Cage is able to persuade Dino [Luchasaurus] to do all these things now and turn on his back, on his friend Jungle Boy," Cornette stated. [from 7:05 - 7:23]

In an impromptu match on the same show last week, Luchasaurus squashed Serpentico. With his friend who has turned heel, it will be interesting to see how Jungle Boy responds to all of this, especially on Christian's scathing promos towards him.

