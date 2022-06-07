"That's marketing 101" - Jim Cornette believes WWE Hall of Famer was the brainchild of RAW Superstar's billboard truck outside AEW Double or Nothing

Outside of AEW's Double or Nothing at T-Mobile Arena, a WWE billboard truck was spotted sporting the face of former AEW star Cody Rhodes. Wrestling legend Jim Cornette hints it could've been the doing of a recently re-hired Hall of Famer.

During Jim Cornette's podcast, Cornette's Drive-Thru, listeners pointed out the truck driving around the arena on the day of Double or Nothing. Cornette compared the innovative marketing move to a guy showing his jilted ex-girlfriend a picture of his new flame.

He continued by saying that AEW fans naturally tend to be interested in seeing Cody. Since these folks cannot see him anymore, let's tell them where else they'll find him.

Isn't there a correlation, but is there some guy out there, showing the jilted ex a picture of his ex-girlfriend that he's with now? You can come over here and see it here. I mean, that's marketing 101. For those people, they are predisposed to want to see Cody. So let's tell those people where they can see Cody since they can't see him there anymore. That's classic wrestling promotion.... (0:42-1:09)

Cornette pointed out that the strategic move wasn't a coincidence but was planned, pointing the finger at Jeff Jerrett. He recently became the Senior Vice-President of Live Events for WWE.

...Of course, it wasn't a coincidence. It was completely planned. Why the fuck wouldn't you plan that? Again, that's exactly Wrestling promotion. 101. And maybe that's one of Jeff Jarrett's new ideas as Senior VP in charge of live events and that you're going to an audience that is predisposed to like your product, and you're featuring the guy that just left their company. (1:15-1:57)

AEW held Double or Nothing on May 29. You can find all the results here. WWE's Money in the Bank will be held on July 2 at Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Cody Rhodes WWE Money in the Bank plans unclear despite upcoming surgery

Cody Rhodes will have surgery on his torn pectoral muscle this week. He fought through the visibly gruesome injury at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. While Rhodes will be recovering from the operation, it has not been confirmed whether he will have to miss Money in the Bank.

This might come as odd, seeing Money in the Bank is less than a month away and the recoup time for a torn pectoral muscle is typically six months. However, WWE physician Dr. David Chao estimated that Cody could wrestle in four months or even maybe three months if he does it carefully.

The American Nightmare showcased his tenacity at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. Although visibly in pain, he fought through the main event against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. It will be interesting to see what WWE and Cody have planned for his future post-recovery.

