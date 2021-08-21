Wrestling veteran reveals why CM Punk's AEW debut was such a big hit

Former WWE referee and wrestling veteran Jim Korderas reacted to CM Punk's AEW debut and made a special note of the overflow of emotion at the United Center. Fans in attendance in Chicago were caught tearing up at the sight of CM Punk in AEW. Korderas tweeted:

"As I was told over 30 yrs ago by a legend, "in pro wrestling we don't sell motion, we sell emotion". CM Punk did just that tonight.", said Korderas.

Even The Best in the World himself had some trouble holding back tears as he came out to Living Color's Cult of Personality. He couldn't hold back from diving into a pool of fans before he could even step inside the ring. The moment is already being lauded by many as one of the greatest moments in wrestling and has caught the attention of millions worldwide.

CM Punk left the WWE and didn't look back for seven years. It was believed that he would never return to the ring, but Punk's debut last night marked the return of a generational talent who is now here to stay.

CM Punk is already booked for AEW All Out

During his first promo for AEW, CM Punk called out Darby Allin and officially announced that he would be facing the former TNT Champion at AEW All Out in Chicago. Here's what Punk had to say about Allin on AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

"Darby Allin. I've seen you.", said Punk. "You're good. I've seen you jump out of airplanes, I've seen you ramped up in a body bag and chucked over the top rope. I've seen you kicked down a flight of stairs and you always come back. Just like each and every person here in Chicago, you're tough. But I'm here to help and you're the first on the list. I'm gonna help you because you're a daredevil and you like danger. Well, Darby Allin, there is nothing you could do that is more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk except wrestling CM Punk in Chicago. I'll see you, and I'll see Sting, and I'll see all of you September 5th at All Out", Punk concluded.

What do you make of CM Punk's debut and arrival in AEW? Who do you think will win at AEW All Out? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

