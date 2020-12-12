AEW commentator Jim Ross has been in the wrestling business for a long time, having first ventured into pro wrestling in the 1970s and has been a constant fixture across various promotions since.

The WWE Hall of Famer is not shy to give his strong opinions about the state of pro wrestling currently and has time and again criticized various aspects of it. In the latest edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about the evolution of the pro wrestling business when asked about protecting finishers like the DDT.

Jim Ross unhappy about the "evolution of the business"

Jim Ross was unhappy that the DDT and Superkick are no longer finishers in pro wrestling, and that the evolution of pro wrestling has not made a difference.

"That evolution of the business is bull**t. Yes, they should be protected. The DDT is a finish. The superkick is just a part of the flow of the match (now). Nobody wins with it. What does that say to you? Does that say guys back in the day were more proficient delivering a DDT or a superkick than in this generation where ‘things are evolving’? I want some proof of that sh*t. I want somebody to prove to me that the changing of the wrestling business is what it is today and it’s making a difference. I say no. I told a kid the other day at AEW that everybody does the same fu**ing spot." (H/T NoDQ)

The spot that Jim Ross is alluding to in the above statement is when a group of wrestlers stand on the outside while one wrestler dives into them from inside the ring. He criticized the wrestlers further and said that they are just looking for the "this is awesome" chant with such moves and called it a "trapeze act" that he doesn't buy into.

Pro wrestling has become a lot quicker over the last decade or more, with smaller and more acrobatic wrestlers featuring prominently in the indie circuit as well as in promotions like WWE and AEW.