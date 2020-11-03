Jim Ross calls out acrobatic 'wrestlers'; praises Jon Moxley

Jim Ross found himself as a part of AEW, where he became the lead commentator on the commentary desk for AEW Dynamite and AEW pay-per-views. Jim Ross was always vocally critical of the more acrobatic style of wrestling prevalent in the wrestling community. Ross was also complimentary of wrestlers like Jon Moxley who had a more brawling style in the ring.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross talked about the current style of wrestling and criticized it. Ross went on to praise Jon Moxley for having found himself at the top of the roster and compared him to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Jim Ross compliments Jon Moxley; criticizes acrobatic wrestling style

Jim Ross admitted that acrobatic wrestling was something that had become a trend in the wrestling community. However, he said that it was nonsense and that they were not really wrestlers, they were acrobats.

"You see a guy today that all he knows how to do is acrobatics. That's what I believed to be the way of the world today, and I say it's bull**it. Somebody is playing the role of a pro wrestler, and more specifically, what they perceive a pro wrestler to be. That is an acrobat, a leg slapper. They take out the emotional investment that you want your audience to make in you. There's a lot of issues right now in pro wrestling, or trends."

"You see guys that are not going down that trend. Jon Moxley is a guy that's a Stone Cold [Steve Austin] guy, basically fundamental hardness, intensity, physicality. You can tell by his face he's a bada**. He likes the competition and combat. But you've got other guys that you know what you're going to get. Most of them don't know how to counter a hammerlock."

