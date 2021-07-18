Jim Ross comments on Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes in AEW

Jim Ross got on his podcast Grilling JR podcast to discuss a number of topics related to AEW including Malakai Black.

JR claimed that he hadn't met or seen Malakai Black before his appearance, stating he likes to stay in the dark about surprises so as to have a natural and spontaneous reaction.

“I didn’t see him all day. I’d never met him in my life and I didn’t meet him before the show. I knew the rumblings there were some surprises, and I’ve been very adamant with my associates and my peers that I don’t need to know that information. That may come off as arrogant, but for me to be real and natural and spontaneous, I don’t need to know it. I don’t need to precondition myself that he’s gonna do this, and I’m gonna say that. It loses the magic, so I don’t need to know any finishes. The day I can’t interpret how the finish is and how it works out, then somebody will be sitting in that chair in the middle."

He called Malakai Black's first feud in AEW with Cody Rhodes a "hellacious" run and expressed his surprise over WWE releasing a "unique talent" like Black.

"Malakai is a big acquisition for us. I’m glad he’s on our team. I’m very surprised WWE let him slip away. We’re lucky we have him. He’s a unique talent. Looks like his first dancing partner is gonna be Cody, and they’ll have a hellacious run I think. Both are young and hungry, and Cody is one of my favorites in and out of the ring. I guess that’s because I was so close to his father. I feel compelled to look out for him a little bit. That’ll be a hell of a run.” (H/T: 411mania)

Malakai Black to face Cody Rhodes at AEW All Out?

Cody vs Black will be amazing

Malakai Black's stunning debut at AEW Road Rager claimed Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes as its first victims. Cody Rhodes was visibly enraged at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 as he called out Black.

Malakai Black responded, appearing on the Titantron first. Cody demanded that Black make his way to the ring and Black obliged. The arena went dark and when the lights came back, Malakai Black stood across Cody before a brawl ensued. The two had to be separated to end what was a red-hot angle.

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black rivalry is hot right out of the gates. #AEWDynamite — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) July 15, 2021

All Out will be AEW's next pay-per-view and it will be a safe bet to assume that we will see the highly anticipated match on September 5.

Edited by Greg Bush