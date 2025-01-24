Jim Ross comments on new major non-AEW project

Jim Ross has commented on a major non-AEW project he is involved with. This will give the readers an insight into another aspect of his career.

JR has been a commentator for a long time and has carved a niche. However, he recently became the executive producer of the new wrestling film Queen Of The Ring. The trailer of the movie was released on January 17, and it will be released fully on March 7.

The movie stars Toni Storm, Kamille, Britt Baker, and WWE star Naomi. Jim Ross, who is an executive producer, discussed his new role on his Grilling JR podcast.

“Yeah, that’s good stuff man. Mildred had a working relationship with Leroy McGuirk, my first boss. Leroy told me all kinds of stories, which I shared with Ash Avilden, who put this thing together, that’s why I’m one of the executive producers,” JR said. [H/T Fightful]

Jim Ross says he is proud of the film

In the same episode, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross also spoke out about what a great job the makers of the movie did. He also revealed how surprised he was when he saw the movie for the first time.

He said:

“I’m very proud. They’ve done a great job with it, it’s a hell of a story. Single mom, no money, but had a great physique like an athletic physique. It’s got a great story and it’s all true. I think wrestling fans will love it, especially if you do a little bit of online research, you’ll understand it better. It’s a hell of a [movie]. I think it’s a sleeper, we might be able to do some real good business with this thing. It’s a hell of a movie, I’ve seen the movie and I was astonished. I’d love to see it again. I’m proud of it and probably the only movie that I’ll ever do in my lifetime that has this much texture. It’s real. So, we’ll see.” [H/T Fightful]

It is great to see the Hall of Famer involved in a project after being sidelined due to health issues. It will be great to see him back resuming full-time AEW commentary duties soon.

