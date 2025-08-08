Jim Ross Declares Female Star as The "MVP of AEW" and It's Not Mercedes Mone

Jim Ross has declared that a female star is the MVP of AEW, and surprisingly, it is not Mercedes Mone.

Ad

Ross is one of the most respected names in the wrestling world, and every time he shares his opinion, the fans take notice and listen carefully to what is being said. He did the same once again, and this time labeled Toni Storm as the MVP of AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer was speaking on his Grilling JR podcast when he lavished praise on the AEW Women’s World Champion. He said:

Ad

Trending

“I think Toni Storm is my MVP. I think she’s my favorite AEW wrestler right now. She books a lot of her own stuff, and she’s creative as hell in matches, creative like an agent would do. Toni Storm is something special. She’s my MVP. I can’t remember her having a non-entertainment outing on television. She’s just really, really creative.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Jim Ross reveals the reason for branding Toni Storm as MVP

In the same interview, Jim Ross went into detail on why he labeled Toni Storm as the MVP of AEW. He said it was because of how well she applies herself to situations.

“She’s just really, really good. Everything I watched last night, she came out to the ringside, and it was the whole presentation. Her facials, her physicality, when she got involved. She’s just an old school throwback. Like I said, my MVP of AEW right now, and I’m happy that she’s doing well. She’s a real nice person,” Jim Ross said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

That is some great praise by the AEW commentator, and it just goes to show how much Toni Storm is appreciated by her peers in the wrestling world. It also sheds light on the importance of the character work that she puts in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More