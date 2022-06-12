"I couldn't help it" - WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross describes a moment at Double or Nothing 2022 that moved him

Jim Ross recently explained why he got emotional during AEW Double or Nothing on May 29.

At Double Or Nothing, Adam Cole was crowned the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament winner, while Britt Baker was the victor on the women's side. After their respective matches, Owen Hart's widow, Martha Hart, presented the coveted cup to the real-life couple and made a touching speech.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the emotional nature of his backstage meeting with Martha Hart at the event.

“I had a chance in the little green room environment in there to sit and chat with Martha, I did exactly what I told myself I was not going to do and that was cry. I couldn’t help it and so it was very emotional. She was a gracious and glorious host, shall we say, of this event," said Ross. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The tournament featured a series of matches put on by AEW in partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation, which Martha Hart heads.

Jim Ross misses Owen Hart and thinks about him every day

Jim Ross recently noted that the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was handled well by the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also highlighted that he missed Owen every single day.

"I thought Tony Khan and the AEW team did a great job in putting the whole thing together. It was past due, as we all know, but now it’s here and it’s wonderful. I miss Owen. I think about him every day in same shape, form, or fashion. That’s a fact. So, I’m glad we got to do something for Owen and the family. The family, can’t leave them out because they had a lot to do with it. It was done right and with the greatest of intentions."

Ross also credited Owen as one of the top five performers he's ever worked with. He also praised the latter's character work.

“One of the best. He’s one of the top four or five workers I ever was around. He could be a great babyface, he could be a great heel," Ross shared. (H/T 411mania)

Ross isn't the only one that misses Owen Hart. The wrestling community is pleased to learn that AEW and Martha Hart have linked up to keep the legend's memories alive forever.

