AEW's Jim Ross reveals difference between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

AEW commentator Jim Ross has revealed the differences in working with Tony Khan and WWE boss Vince McMahon. Jim Ross is one of the all-time greats and part of countless iconic wrestling moments.

What a fun conversation with Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) on the Oklahoma #Sooners and so much more.



Other topics include his future in @AEW and whether @tonyschiavone24 should be in the @WWE Hall of Fame.



Video: https://t.co/pBHQXTGYwZ



Q&A on OU: https://t.co/85ELCYI82F pic.twitter.com/LRaTk6WWgo — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 2, 2021

The legendary announcer spoke to Brandon Marcello on his YouTube podcast to explain the difference. He first stated the age factor, working with a mid-30s boss and a 70-something boss before talking about micromanagement in WWE during broadcasting. (H/T: PostWrestling)

"Tony [Khan], he’s a people guy and I think he’s 35, 37. There’s a different mindset when you’re taking your orders, your marching orders from a 35 or 37 year old as opposed to taking it from a mid-70 year old guy, who’s got the world to manage. So I really enjoyed it [his time in WWE] but I’d like to do one more year [in AEW]," Jim Ross said.

"Tony Khan is rarely in our ear, which is a 180 from what it was at WWE at certain points in time, where Vince [McMahon] is micromanaging everything that was said or heard or whatever, the inflections, the whole nine yards." Ross added.

Jim Ross's contract with AEW expires this year

Jim Ross's contract was initially for three years and this is the third year. The legendary announcer discussed his contractual status in the same interview and said that he wishes to extend it for a year. His end goal is to be a commentator till 70 at least for a personal milestone.

"I’d like to do one more year [in AEW]. I’m in my third year of a three year deal, so I kid Tony Khan about that. I’m in my contract year, give me the ball (laughs). So that’s kind of where I am. My health’s good, knock on wood, I’m having fun, I love working with Excalibur and Tony [Schiavone]."

JR went on to say that Tony Khan was quite receptive of him and wanted Jim Ross in AEW for a long time.

"I’d kind of like to get past 70 and say, ‘You know, I made it to that milestone’ and then kind of look at it and see what’s happening. I think Tony Khan would want me — he’s indicated he wants me to be a part of AEW for a long time to come but we’ll see how that works out."

