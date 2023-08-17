Jim Ross explains why AEW star was rejected by Vince McMahon in WWE despite being "a tremendous talent"

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently called an AEW star a tremendous talent and talked about Vince McMahon's rejection of him.

Christopher Daniels is a world-traveled athlete who has worked across multiple promotions and is well-known among TNA(IMPACT) and Ring of Honor fans. Daniels signed a developmental contract with WWE (WWF) in 1998 at the early stage of his career, but his time in the Stanford-based company was uneventful. The Fallen Angel later found success in TNA and ROH, where he won multiple titles and is currently signed with AEW.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about Vince McMahon's perception of Christopher Daniels, saying that the Chairman didn't see anything in Daniels.

Ross added that while the former ROH World Champion was not the biggest guy in the fight, he had tremendous talent and skill.

"Just Vince didn’t see it. He didn’t feel it. You know, Chris is not the biggest dude in the fight, but he’s a tremendous talent. Very skilled. It’s just that one guy. And I also don’t know, I don’t know what Russo thought of Christopher Daniels. If it had been brought to me, and they said, We want you to hire Christopher Daniels because we have an idea created for him, I’d have no problem with that because he’s a good guy," said Ross. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Calling him a soldier and good worker, the former Executive Vice President of Talent Relations at WWE stated that he would have hired Christopher Daniels in a heartbeat if he had come across his desk.

"He’s a soldier, and he’s a good worker who could work a lot of different styles. But that never came across my purview. I know we brought him in for a tryout and I don’t recall it being bad. He’s kind of a who’s known as kind of a high spot guy. But he could work as well. So just didn’t work out for him. I guess there’s all I can say there. If it had come across my desk and hey, JR get a hold of Christopher Daniels we want you to sign him, I would have done it in a heartbeat," added Ross. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

